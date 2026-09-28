MoFA, ABC Oyeasase Yie to establish $50m organic fertiliser facility

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has reached an agreement with ABC Oyeasase Yie Ltd to establish a $50 million organic fertiliser blending facility in the Eastern Region.

The facility is expected to increase domestic production of organic fertiliser, improve soil health and support the implementation of the government’s Feed Ghana Programme.

The agreement, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Accra on Thursday, is also expected to create employment opportunities and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Dr Eric Opoku, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, said organic fertiliser had significant benefits for food production and soil health.

“Agriculture is shifting towards that direction because the food we produce is meant for consumption. And even before production, we need to protect the health of the soil,” he said.

Dr Opoku said the use of organic fertiliser could help protect soil health and improve its productivity to maximise crop yields.

He said the Ministry would also prepare to procure some of the company’s products to support the implementation of the Feed Ghana Programme once production commenced.

The Minister urged ABC Oyeasase Yie Ltd to ensure that activities on the ground progressed in line with the agreement.

Mr Samuel Adimado, the Director of ABC Oyeasase Yie Ltd, said the investment was intended to contribute to efforts to increase food production while promoting sustainable soil management.

He said the company had put arrangements in place to commence the project and was engaging the Ministry to ensure that the investment moved beyond the signing of the agreement to actual implementation.

Mr Adimado said the organic-based fertiliser would provide essential nutrients to crops while improving soil structure and its water-holding capacity, thereby supporting improved crop yields.

“The fertiliser would be suitable for both conventional and organic farmers, providing an additional option to farmers seeking to improve soil productivity,” he said.

He said the product was designed to enhance soil structure and water retention while creating a favourable microclimate for healthy plant growth.

The project forms part of efforts to deepen collaboration between the public and private sectors to support Ghana’s agricultural transformation and strengthen domestic agricultural input production.

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