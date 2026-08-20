Sissala West DCE distributes 1500 bags of fertiliser to farmers, community leaders

Audio By Carbonatix
Fuseini Gbene Abudu, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), has presented 1,500 bags of fertiliser to some community leaders in the district under the government’s Feed Ghana fertiliser programme.
The fertiliser was presented on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, to Assembly Members, chiefs, landlords and opinion leaders among others across the district.
Mr Navei Shaibu, the Presiding Member of the Sissala West District Assembly, received the fertiliser on behalf of the beneficiaries.
Speaking at a brief ceremony at Gwollu to present the items, Mr Abudu explained that the fertiliser had been received earlier but was being distributed now due to logistical and time constraints.
Each Paramount Chief in the district received ten bags of the fertiliser, while sub-chiefs received three bags each and Assembly Members took five bags each.
The rest were allocated to landlords in the district, who were each given two bags, while opinion leaders in all the communities of the district received one each, and some were given to persons with disability
The DCE said the distribution was aimed at supporting agricultural activities and ensuring that the government’s fertiliser intervention reached beneficiaries within the district.
Mr Abudu further pledged to bear the full cost of transporting the fertiliser to the various beneficiaries as soon as possible.
He said that would enable them to put the inputs to productive use and support the objectives of the President John Dramani Mahama-led government’s agricultural programme.
The presentation was witnessed by the NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr Mahamod Faisall; the Constituency Secretary, Mr Issah Sulemani; and other officials of the District Assembly.
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