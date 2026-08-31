National

Eric Adjei distributes free fertiliser to farmers in Jaman North

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  31 August 2026 5:42am
Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei
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Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, is today, Monday, August 31, 2026, distributing free fertiliser to farmers across the Jaman North Constituency to support agricultural production and ease the financial burden on rural households.

The initiative aims to support local farmers in improving their yields and strengthening food production in the constituency. Mr Adjei said the intervention was his personal expression of appreciation for farmers whose work sustains families and communities throughout the year.

He said supporting farmers was essential to strengthening the local economy and improving the livelihoods of rural households, stressing that when the people who produce food are supported, the entire community benefits.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, August 30, Mr Adjei described local farmers as the “true heart” of the community and said he was distributing the fertiliser to help them achieve a productive farming season.

“When we lift up the hands that feed us, our entire community grows stronger,” he said, adding that he hoped the support would contribute to a rich and bountiful harvest and a more prosperous future for households across Jaman North.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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