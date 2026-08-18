NEIP CEO Eric Adjei donates medical equipment to Sampa Government Hospital

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has donated medical equipment and essential supplies to the Sampa Government Hospital in the Jaman North Municipality of the Bono Region.

The donation is aimed at supporting the hospital’s immediate operational needs and improving healthcare delivery for residents.

It was made in the presence of the Member of Parliament for Jaman North and the District Chief Executive, highlighting the importance of collaboration among government officials, local authorities and other stakeholders in strengthening healthcare delivery.

The items presented include four oxygen concentrators, five hospital beds, two finger pulse oximeters, a centrifuge, two step-down units, three boxes of gauze, 13 boxes containing 195 packs of gloves, 15 boxes containing 5,066 surgical caps, hats and shoe covers, two boxes of Needle Mex, 50 packs of Perla water, three boxes of nose masks, 20 mop brushes and 11 mop buckets, among other supplies.

Speaking during the presentation, Eric Adjei said the gesture was intended to complement government’s efforts to provide health facilities with the resources needed to deliver quality care.

“Government cannot do everything alone. We must all contribute in our own way to strengthen our health facilities and ensure that our people have access to quality healthcare,” he said.

He noted that the equipment would assist healthcare workers in carrying out their duties more effectively and contribute to better patient care at the facility.

The MP and DCE expressed appreciation to Eric Adjei for the intervention, while management and staff of the Sampa Government Hospital welcomed the donation and said the items would help address some of the facility’s immediate logistical and operational challenges.

The donation forms part of broader efforts by government and other stakeholders to mobilise resources for health facilities and improve access to quality healthcare across the country.

Eric Adjei reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the wellbeing of residents and contribute to the development of Jaman North and the wider Bono Region.

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