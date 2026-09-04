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Adwumawura: Selected applicants to receive notifications from today – NEIP CEO

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  4 September 2026 7:02pm
Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei
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Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, has announced that successful applicants for the 2026 Adwumawura Programme will begin receiving notifications from today, Friday, September 4.

In a Facebook post, Mr Adjei said registration for the selected applicants will take place from Tuesday, September 8 to Friday, September 11, 2026.

He added that the training is scheduled to commence on Monday, September 14, 2026, across all designated training centres.

“The Training is expected to commence on Monday, 14th September, 2026 across all the training centres,” Mr Adjei stated, adding that training partners would contact successful applicants with further information on the registration and training process.

Congratulating those who made the selection, the NEIP CEO wished them well as they begin the programme.

He also sought to encourage unsuccessful applicants, assuring them that “we will continue to design and implement other programmes to support your businesses.”

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