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UENR Alumni Association meets NEIP CEO Eric Adjei to explore entrepreneurship collaboration

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 July 2026 12:22pm
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The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) Alumni Association has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei, as part of efforts to strengthen engagement and explore avenues for collaboration.

The delegation used the occasion to formally introduce the Association, share its vision and outline its commitment to supporting the growth and development of UENR alumni and students through strategic partnerships.

The Association also extended an invitation to Mr Adjei to attend the launch of the UENR Alumni Greater Accra Chapter.

The NEIP Chief Executive warmly received the delegation, expressed appreciation for the visit and accepted the invitation, assuring the Association of his participation in the event.

During the engagement, the Global Alumni Chairperson highlighted the need for greater access to entrepreneurship opportunities for UENR graduates and students, noting that many alumni have innovative ideas and promising projects that require support to thrive.

She drew attention to initiatives such as the Adwumawura Programme and the upcoming SEED Programme, stressing the importance of creating opportunities that enable young entrepreneurs to develop sustainable businesses and contribute to economic growth.

The Chairperson further appealed to Mr Adjei, a proud son of the Bono Region, to consider UENR alumni and students when the SEED Programme is introduced, given the university’s strong focus on innovation, science, technology and entrepreneurship.

The meeting ended with both sides expressing a commitment to building stronger partnerships that will promote entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation among young people.

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