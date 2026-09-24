International

Stance considering autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty ‘could constitute most feasible solution’

  24 September 2026 9:37pm
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Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, welcomed on Wednesday in New York the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

This expresses full support for the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy in facilitating and conducting negotiations, taking as a basis Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, and affirming that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could constitute a most feasible solution.

This position was expressed in a joint communiqué signed by Johnson Smith and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

It follows talks held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The communiqué congratulates the Kingdom of Morocco on its diplomatic efforts to secure international consensus and momentum in favor of the Autonomy Plan, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI.

During their talks, Nasser Bourita and Johnson Smith agreed to continue political consultations between the Kingdom of Morocco and Jamaica and to coordinate their positions on issues of common interest.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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