From construction site to top of class: Daniel Doe emerges Legon’s best Computer Engineering student

Daniel Agudey Doe

Daniel Agudey Doe, a Computer Engineering graduate of the University of Ghana, has emerged as the best graduating student in his programme after navigating significant financial difficulties during his university education.

Before receiving financial assistance through the MTN Ghana Bright Scholarship, Daniel worked on construction sites and took on other manual labour jobs during vacations to raise money for tuition and living expenses.

His financial challenges also affected his ability to meet basic needs on campus, with occasions when he had to skip meals.

“I was simply trying to make it through university. If things became impossible and I had to drop out, at least I could say I had given university my best attempt,” he said.

Daniel entered the University of Ghana with an interest in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and hoped to eventually build a career in Robotics.

However, the financial demands of university meant that completing his degree was uncertain.

Scholarship eased financial pressure

That changed after he was selected as a beneficiary of the MTN Ghana Bright Scholarship.

The scholarship covered his tuition and hostel fees and provided additional support for his studies.

Daniel said the assistance allowed him to devote more attention to his academic work without having to spend his vacations primarily looking for money to return to school.

“For the first time, I had the privilege many financially stable students have, the ability to focus on my studies without constantly worrying about tuition, hostel fees, or survival,” he said.

With the financial pressure reduced, Daniel said he was able to participate more actively in group studies and devote more time to his coursework.

He eventually graduated as the Best Graduating Computer Engineering Student at the University of Ghana.

Daniel believes the financial support was critical to his completing the programme.

“Without the scholarship, I genuinely do not believe I would have completed university. I may have dropped out as early as Level 200 due to financial pressure,” he said.

From construction to technology

Daniel is currently undertaking his National Service at Amalitech as a Data Engineer.

He intends to build experience in data engineering before moving into Machine Learning and, eventually, Robotics.

He is also considering pursuing a master’s degree in Robotics or a related field combining Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

Daniel said guidance from his scholarship coordinator, Mr George, also helped him consider his options ahead of his National Service placement.

Scholarship programme

Daniel is among students supported under the MTN Ghana Foundation’s Bright Scholarship programme, which was introduced in 2017.

According to information provided by the foundation, the programme has supported 1,220 students in tertiary institutions across Ghana.

The scholarship covers tuition and accommodation and includes support for a laptop, books and study materials.

The programme has also recorded several academic distinctions among its beneficiaries, with 17 scholars graduating as valedictorians or best students at their institutions and 299 graduating with first-class honours.

For Daniel, his journey from working on construction sites to graduating at the top of his Computer Engineering class demonstrates the difference financial support can make for students facing difficulties in funding their education.

“The MTN Bright Scholarship did not just change my life; it positively impacted my family and my community,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.