VIDEO: Watch Bright Simons and Kpessa-Whyte clash over SIGA report on SOEs

A heated exchange erupted on JoyNews’ Newsfile as IMANI Africa Vice President Bright Simons and State Interests and Governance Authority Director-General Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte clashed over SIGA’s latest report on the performance of Ghana’s state-owned enterprises.

At the heart of the debate was SIGA’s claim of a major financial turnaround, including a reported GH¢19.8 billion combined net profit in 2025. While Prof. Kpessa-Whyte defended the report and the integrity of its data, Bright Simons questioned the figures, methodology and conclusions drawn from them.

The disagreement intensified when Prof. Kpessa-Whyte challenged the basis of Simons’ analysis and alleged that AI had been used in producing parts of his critique—a claim Simons strongly rejected.

Watch the two engage in a tense exchange over the numbers, the methodology and what the SIGA report really says about the performance of Ghana’s state-owned enterprises.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.