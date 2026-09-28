Three arrested over alleged kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old in Teshie

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested three people in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Nana Yaw Kyere, who was reported missing on September 22.
In a press release issued on Monday, September 28, the arrests followed investigations by the Police Missing Persons Unit. The suspects have been identified as Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai.
According to a police press release dated September 28, preliminary investigations indicate that Mr Kyere left his residence at Kokomlemle in Accra on September 19 in his Honda Civic but did not return.
Police said their investigations established that Mr Kyere was allegedly lured to the residence of suspect Philip Tefe at Teshie Agbleza by Sarah Osei Adams.
The police said the two suspects subsequently confessed to their involvement and told investigators that Mr Tefe attacked Mr Kyere during a confrontation, allegedly striking him with a metallic object and causing injuries.
The victim was then reportedly moved to another room, where he was left unattended and later died, according to the police account.
Investigators further established that Mr Kyere's body was allegedly transported in a Kia Morning to a location near the motorway on September 20, where it was dumped in a bush and set ablaze.
The partially burnt body was discovered at Community 18 on September 21.
Police said the victim's biological mother and an uncle formally identified the remains at the Police Hospital mortuary on 24 September.
The police also recovered Mr Kyere's iPhone 12, which they allege Mr Tefe sold for GH¢100.
The alleged buyer, identified as Sunday Omeje, has been cautioned and detained on suspicion of dishonestly receiving the phone.
Further investigations led police to arrest Josiah Obodai over his alleged connection with the disposal of the body. Police said a Kia Morning belonging to his father, and believed to have been used to transport the body, has been impounded.
The three suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be put before the court as investigations continue.
The Ghana Police Service said its investigations are also aimed at identifying and arresting any other people who may have been involved in the case.
Latest Stories
-
Tinting front windscreens is illegal – ACP Alexander warns motorists
3 minutes
-
Your HR Department already has the answer. The problem is finding it
4 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q:‘Qualifying for one or two tournaments is not a sign of success’ – Carlos Queiroz
7 minutes
-
Baffour Awuah sues Akwatia MP, Blakk Rasta over alleged false statements
10 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Alexander Djiku ruled out of Gambia game with injury
15 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: The god of football is results – Carlos Queiroz
17 minutes
-
Africa will not be forced to choose sides in global power rivalry – Ablakwa
21 minutes
-
NPP demands review of GH¢2,650 cocoa price, questions statutory calculation
23 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: ‘Better to stay home if you’re coming to complain about absent players’ – Carlos Queiroz
24 minutes
-
First Deputy Minority Whip files private members’ motion for inquiry into Ghana-linked narcotics seizures
25 minutes
-
KMA spearheads construction of new Kumasi Central Divisional Police Headquarters, seeks support for relocation
27 minutes
-
Photos: GAF begins documentation and physical screening for 2026/27 enlistment
27 minutes
-
Three arrested over alleged kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old in Teshie
29 minutes
-
Alan Kyerematen calls for end to political ‘duopoly’ ahead of 2028 election
29 minutes
-
Wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as Pac, dies aged 40
29 minutes