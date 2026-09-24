Ashanti Regional Police arrest two foreign nationals over alleged kidnapping and murder of Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two foreign nationals over the alleged kidnapping and murder of Senegalese goalkeeper, Cheikh Toure.

The suspects, identified as 32-year-old Nigerien national Salifu Walid and 24-year-old Burkinabe national Aziz Wadrago Mane, were arrested on September 20 at a hideout in Banpanase, near Mamponteng, in the Ashanti Region.

Their arrest follows months of intelligence-led investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Toure, whose body was abandoned at the Manhyia District Government Hospital in Kumasi on October 16, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 23, the Head of the Police Public Affairs Department, Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, said the operation was carried out by the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU) of the Police Headquarters in collaboration with the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Police, three unidentified men, believed to be foreign nationals, brought Toure's body to the hospital before leaving the facility.

The discovery prompted investigations to establish the circumstances leading to his death, identify those responsible and determine the motive for the alleged killing.

Preliminary investigations have linked Walid and Mane to a four-member group allegedly involved in the kidnapping and murder of Toure.

The Police said intelligence gathered so far indicates that the group operated under the guise of football scouting agents.

They allegedly used online platforms and personal networks to lure unsuspecting individuals into Ghana with promises of football-related opportunities.

Police said the two suspects, during interrogation, allegedly admitted to being involved in the crime and disclosed their respective roles in luring Toure into Ghana.

The Police, however, have not disclosed the specific circumstances under which Toure was allegedly kidnapped or how he died.

According to the Police statement, Walid and Mane also named Noukoubri Arzouma Sylviain, alias Prince Pierre, as an alleged accomplice.

Sylviain is currently on the run and is believed by investigators to have played a central role in what the Police describe as a suspected cross-border operation.

Another foreign national identified only as Barry is also being sought.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command said it had intensified efforts to arrest the two alleged accomplices and identify other persons who may have been involved in the crime.

Walid and Mane remain in police custody and are expected to be processed for court as investigations continue.

The Police Service said it would continue its investigations to identify and apprehend all persons found to have played a role in the alleged kidnapping and murder of Cheikh Toure.

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