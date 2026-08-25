Tuba murder: Court adjourns case to September 28, as police prepare to forward docket to AG 

The Adabraka District Court has adjourned to September 28, the case of two brothers who are being for their involvement in the murder of a 54-year-old car dealer, Rahman Mohammed, at Beach Drive Estate, Tuba, near Weija.

The accused persons, Adams Adder Almeida, an aspiring musician, and his brother, Bala Bilyon, an employee of the deceased, are also being held in connection with the shooting of Mohammed’s wife, Christiana Fosu, who remains hospitalised.

The court did not take their pleas after charges of conspiracy to commit murder were read to them.

Almeida faces additional charges of murder and attempt to commit murder.

When the two appeared in court today, (August 24) Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Apewah Achana told the court that the Police is putting together all processes and forward same to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.

Chief Inspector Achana therefore prayed for a date.

Relatives of the deceased rained curses on the accused persons as they were escorted by the Police from the court premises.

The prosecution said Mohammed and his wife, Christiana Fosu, resided at Beach Drive Estate, Tuba. Mohammed was a car dealer who owned a garage at Tuba Junction.

The court heard that Almeida and Bilyon lived together in a rented apartment within the same neighbourhood as the deceased.

The prosecution said on August 6, 2026, Mohammed and his wife went for an evening walk and returned home at about 9:30 p.m.

As they attempted to enter their residence, Almeida allegedly trailed them and shot both victims from behind with a pistol. Mohammed sustained gunshot wounds to the head and neck, while Christiana suffered a gunshot injury to her left shoulder.

Police officers who responded to information about the attack found the couple lying in a pool of blood.

Both victims were rushed to Finney Hospital at Weija, where Mohammed was pronounced dead on arrival. Christiana was later referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Mohammed’s body was subsequently deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The prosecution said the accused persons were arrested following intelligence-led investigations.

The investigators said Almeida admitted the offence and stated that his brother, Bilyon, had repeatedly complained to him about how Mohammed allegedly described him as a “lazy and useless man” at work and subjected him to maltreatment.

The prosecution alleged that those complaints motivated Almeida to kill Mohammed.

Investigators further told the court that Almeida led police officers to retrieve the pistol allegedly used in the attack from Bilyon’s room at Beach Drive Estate, where it had been concealed beneath a wardrobe.

The court also heard that CCTV footage showed Almeida monitoring Mohammed’s movements from about 3:30 p.m. on August 6.

The prosecution said, the footage captured Almeida following the couple, walking ahead of them at one point, and later shooting Mohammed three times and firing one shot at Christiana near the entrance of their home.

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