Police arrest 6 for allegedly killing tricycle rider over failure to make sales 

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested six persons in connection with the alleged murder of a tricycle rider at Dulugu-Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District over his failure to make sales.

The suspects, identified as Avandiba Atubiga Kante, 26; Atua Atombire Mpika, 40; Amale Nyaaba Nicholas, 30; Atua Ayinbotima, 22; Atuah Nsobila Prosper, 21; and Ayine Albert Sunday, 39, are assisting the Police with investigations.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer, the Ghana Police Service said the victim, Akolbila Blessing, was a tricycle rider who allegedly failed to make sales to the owner of the tricycle, identified as Mpika.

According to preliminary investigations, on August 27, 2026, the victim was allegedly attacked and beaten by the six suspects over the failure to make the required sales.

The statement said the victim was reportedly found unconscious in his room the following day and was conveyed to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

However, the statement said he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The statement said the Police Command has since arrested the six suspects as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the respective roles of the suspects.

The statement cautioned the public against resorting to violence in resolving disputes, stressing that disagreements should be reported to the appropriate authorities for lawful resolution.

It assured the public of the commitment of the police to enforcing the law and bringing persons found culpable to justice.

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