Taxi rank executives arrested over alleged attempted murder

The Madina Divisional Police Command has arrested two executives of the Botwe Old Town Taxi Rank for allegedly plotting to murder a woman.

The suspects, Eric Tettey, former chairman of the taxi rank, and Abubakar Altine, the current chairman, are alleged to have contracted two armed men to kill Esther Danquah, a resident of Nanakrom and a susu collector operating at the Botwe Taxi Rank.

A police brief copied to the Ghana News Agency said officers received intelligence about the alleged plot about two weeks ago.

Acting on the information, a team of police officers conducted an operation in the area on September 3, 2026, at about 1930 hours.

The team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Maxwell Oppong, Madina Divisional Crime Officer, included Detective Chief Inspector David Kuavoga, Detective Chief Inspector Churchill Odzeyem, Detective Inspector Valeria Adegu, and Detective Lance Corporal Isaac Aboagye.

It said the officers laid an ambush and arrested the suspects while they were allegedly preparing to execute the murder plot against Ms Danquah.

Preliminary investigations indicate that one of the suspects owed the victim money and allegedly sought to avoid repayment.

The two suspects have been detained to assist with investigations.

Police said they would be arraigned after investigations were completed.

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