GES working around the clock to get teachers back to class, says Daniel Fenyi

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it is working around the clock to resolve outstanding documentation issues and get teachers back into the classroom.

Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi, said the Education Ministry has directed the Service to work closely with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to address concerns about delays in payments to teachers.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, Mr Fenyi said the Education Minister met the teacher unions and provided assurances on efforts to resolve the situation.

“The Education Minister met them today and gave them all the assurances,” he said.

According to him, the Minister also directed GES to provide the necessary input forms and documentation required by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

“The 4 p.m. deadline was set because the Controller made a case that the input forms are crucial in the line of their work. They believe that we should still work on the input form and provide them,” he explained.

Mr Fenyi clarified that the documentation relates to teachers affected by the payment issue.

He said while more than 80,000 staff are involved across teaching and non-teaching categories, the teaching staff alone number about 59,000 to 60,000.

“So definitely because controllers believe that this documentation is helpful, and of course, they also made a case for it,” he said.

Mr Fenyi also rejected attempts to shift blame among government agencies, saying the immediate priority should be getting teachers paid.

“I would very much hesitate to start blame games,” he said.

“The ultimate issue is that at this point we should be less about the blame games. Teachers need their money.”

He said GES officials were still working at its headquarters as part of efforts to resolve the matter.

“You should hear some good news by close of day tomorrow. I can confirm to you from the GES headquarters that, as we speak, there are even some people still at the headquarters working around the clock,” he said.

Mr Fenyi said GES is confident it can meet the revised deadline and prioritise teachers' welfare.

“Definitely, my brother. In fact, we have met a couple of deadlines. We have worked under pressure,” he said.

He added that GES would do everything within its capacity to ensure teachers can return to the classroom.

“Once the welfare of our teachers is involved, trust us that we will work around the clock to make sure that their desires are really met, so that they can return to the classroom,” he said.

Mr Fenyi also said GES would not want the situation to disrupt the academic calendar.

“Don’t forget, also I mentioned that we have stabilized the calendar is a is a is a good step for the Ghana Education Service, and we wouldn’t want to disrupt that calendar.”

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