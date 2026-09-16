Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release of outstanding 2023 Capitation Grant arrears to District Education Directorates for onward disbursement to basic schools nationwide.
In a letter dated September 14, 2026, and addressed to all Regional Directors, GES said the funds had been transferred to the various district accounts.
“Management of Ghana Education Service wishes to inform you that Capitation Grant arrears for 2023 have been transferred to the various accounts of the District Education Directorates for onward disbursement to the schools,” the letter said.
The Service has directed Regional Directors to ensure the funds reach schools before the reopening of the first term of the 2026/2027 academic year.
“Regional Directors are therefore, by this letter, requested to ensure that the funds are transferred to the schools on or before the reopening of the 1st term of the 2026/2027 academic year to enable Heads of Basic Schools to operate seamlessly,” GES said.
The Service explained that the transfer to the district accounts also included the Sports and Culture component for District Offices.
The corresponding Regional Sports and Culture allocations, it added, had been transferred to designated accounts of the Regional offices.
GES further indicated that a monitoring team from its headquarters would visit the regions to assess the transfer of the funds.
Regional authorities have therefore been urged to ensure the money is disbursed to the schools immediately.
The Capitation Grant supports the operations of public basic schools and is intended to help reduce financial barriers to access to basic education.
Latest Stories
-
Catholic Bishops demand 20% quota for Catholics in mission schools
59 minutes
-
GES releases outstanding 2023 Capitation Grant arrears to basic schools
1 hour
-
TikTok used to recruit Ghanaian Girls into sex trade in mining communities – Challenging Heights
1 hour
-
Recurrent brouhaha over SHS school placement: Which way out of the quagmire?
2 hours
-
Auditor-General must explain missing Local Gov’t, Transport ministries Covid spending – Davis Ansah Opoku
2 hours
-
COVID Audit: PAC Vice Chair says ‘no arrests’ yet over alleged missing fumigation spending
2 hours
-
Old farming practice is offering new hope for climate action in Zuuku
2 hours
-
Auditor-General’s own audit objective raises questions over omission of Local Gov’t spending – Manasseh Awuni
2 hours
-
Auditor-General reported GH¢96m, but Local Gov’t spent GH¢299m on fumigation – Manasseh Awuni
3 hours
-
GH¢299m COVID fumigation spending audited but left out of report, says Manasseh Awuni
3 hours
-
Telecel CEO Obo-Nai champions integrity in leadership
3 hours
-
Novartis backs Ghana Medical Trust Fund, eyes partnership to expand specialist care
4 hours
-
Oil falls as US crude inventories rise despite Saudi supply concerns
4 hours
-
Magazine that was 132 years overdue returned to US library
4 hours
-
All support acts on Ed Sheeran’s US tour quit after Macklemore dropped
4 hours