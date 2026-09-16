GES releases outstanding 2023 Capitation Grant arrears to basic schools

Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, Ag. Director-General, GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release of outstanding 2023 Capitation Grant arrears to District Education Directorates for onward disbursement to basic schools nationwide.

In a letter dated September 14, 2026, and addressed to all Regional Directors, GES said the funds had been transferred to the various district accounts.

“Management of Ghana Education Service wishes to inform you that Capitation Grant arrears for 2023 have been transferred to the various accounts of the District Education Directorates for onward disbursement to the schools,” the letter said.

The Service has directed Regional Directors to ensure the funds reach schools before the reopening of the first term of the 2026/2027 academic year.

“Regional Directors are therefore, by this letter, requested to ensure that the funds are transferred to the schools on or before the reopening of the 1st term of the 2026/2027 academic year to enable Heads of Basic Schools to operate seamlessly,” GES said.

The Service explained that the transfer to the district accounts also included the Sports and Culture component for District Offices.

The corresponding Regional Sports and Culture allocations, it added, had been transferred to designated accounts of the Regional offices.

GES further indicated that a monitoring team from its headquarters would visit the regions to assess the transfer of the funds.

Regional authorities have therefore been urged to ensure the money is disbursed to the schools immediately.

The Capitation Grant supports the operations of public basic schools and is intended to help reduce financial barriers to access to basic education.

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