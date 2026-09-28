Jetour Africa Expedition 2026 takes guests on off-road adventure at Safari Valley

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The 2026 Jetour Africa Expedition has taken Jetour owners and invited guests through a day of motoring, adventure and entertainment at Safari Valley Park.

The expedition, held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, featured a convoy drive to Safari Valley, a vehicle presentation and a two-kilometre rough-road test-drive designed to give participants a firsthand experience of the vehicles beyond conventional city driving.

The event brought together Jetour owners and other guests as part of an experience focused on the vehicles' handling, comfort and performance in a different driving environment.

The day began with the registration and check-in of guests and vehicles, followed by the assignment of participants and final preparations for the convoy.

Organisers conducted safety checks and briefed drivers and guests before the convoy set off for Safari Valley, with support teams accompanying the vehicles throughout the journey.

Upon arrival at the park, guests were welcomed and given time to settle in before the main activities began.

A presentation on the Jetour vehicles and the expedition followed, supported by promotional videos and event visuals. Participants also had the opportunity to interact with the Jetour team and ask questions about the vehicles.

Off-road driving experience

The highlight of the expedition was the approximately two-kilometre rough-road test-drive.

Participants took turns driving the Jetour vehicles along a designated route intended to provide a practical experience of their handling, comfort and performance on uneven terrain.

The session provided a contrast to everyday urban driving and allowed participants to experience the vehicles in a more challenging environment.

Safety measures were put in place throughout the activity, with participants receiving instructions before the test drive and a dedicated support team monitoring the session and providing assistance where required.

The practical driving session complemented the earlier vehicle presentation by giving guests an opportunity to experience the features and capabilities discussed during the programme.

Entertainment and closing activities

Following the test-drive session, guests were treated to a live dance and cultural performance.

The entertainment segment provided an opportunity for participants to relax, interact and take photographs before the final activities of the day.

The expedition ended with giveaways, photographs and further interaction between guests and the Jetour team.

The 2026 Jetour Africa Expedition combined a convoy journey, vehicle presentation, off-road driving and entertainment into a single event at Safari Valley.

The experience provided participants with an opportunity to engage with the Jetour vehicles outside the conventional showroom environment while combining the motoring experience with outdoor recreation and social interaction.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.