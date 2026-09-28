Wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as Pac, dies aged 40

British wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as Pac, has died, his representatives have confirmed.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) said it was "saddened to announce the passing" of Satterley, 40, who they said had signed with them in 2019.

The wrestler's death was confirmed just a day after he participated in AEW's "All Out" event at an arena in Chicago on Saturday evening.

"A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability," AEW said in a statement.

No cause of death has been provided.

Satterley held multiple AEW Championships, and the organisation said he had competed in "some of the most memorable matches in AEW history".

Prior to his partnership with AEW, he also performed in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre in Mexico.

He had a number of different personas during his career including Pac, Adrian Neville and "The Man that Gravity Forgot". The latter was in reference to a signature finishing move which saw him spin 360 degrees from the top rope of the wrestling ring and land on his opponent.

'Tremendous talent'

Many of the tributes paid to Satterley have expressed shock at his death.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman described it as a "truly terrible loss" and said he was a "tremendous talent and even finer human being".

AEW President Tony Khan said he "defined excellence" as a husband, friend and in his wrestling knowledge, skill and "unprecedented athleticism".

"The greatest export from our country. Also the greatest human being," fellow British wrestler Will Ospreay wrote on X, sharing a photo of the pair in the ring together.

"I am in shock. This is heartbreaking," AEW wrestler Evil Uno said.

"We have lost another great person, a great soul, a true professional."

Tom Campbell, a commentator from the Newcastle-based Cultaholic Wrestling YouTube channel, said Satterley was a North East legend and "one of one".

"To be able to work with him and watch how incredible he is was something else.

"He was a Geordie lad that took on the entire wrestling world and has left a mark that will not be forgotten, and will not be taken away very soon," he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

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