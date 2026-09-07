Herbert Mensah joins African Collaborations Group advisory board

Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa

Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah has joined the Advisory Board of African Collaborations Group (ACG), a platform working on the development of sport and entertainment districts across Africa.

Mr Mensah, who is also a member of the World Rugby Executive Board and Chairman of the World Rugby Regions Association, is expected to advise ACG on projects aimed at combining sports facilities with commercial and entertainment developments.

The appointment was announced by ACG on Monday, September 7, 2026.

ACG is seeking to develop mixed-use sport and entertainment districts that would include sporting venues alongside hospitality, retail, commercial and entertainment facilities.

The model is intended to move beyond the development of standalone stadiums and other sports venues by creating facilities capable of generating economic activity throughout the year rather than primarily during sporting events.

Mr Mensah's roles in international and continental rugby place him in contact with sports federations, governments and other institutions involved in the development and financing of sports infrastructure.

As President of Rugby Africa, he represents the continental governing body for rugby and serves on the Executive Board of World Rugby. He also chairs the World Rugby Regions Association, which brings together the presidents of the six continental rugby confederations.

According to ACG, his experience and networks will be used to support efforts to bring governments, development finance institutions, investors, developers and sports organisations together around proposed sport and entertainment projects.

The organisation said Africa's sports economy is projected to reach $20 billion by 2035, but noted that the continent lacks integrated infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale sports and entertainment development.

ACG's approach involves developing projects around multiple revenue streams, including sports, hospitality, retail, commercial real estate and entertainment.

The group said its work covers the stages from project conception and feasibility studies through financing and implementation, involving governments, regulators, investors, developers, professional advisers, sports bodies and other stakeholders.

Mr Mensah's appointment follows the addition of former FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura to ACG's Advisory Board.

The ACG Advisory Board provides guidance on the group's proposed sport and entertainment district projects across the continent.

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