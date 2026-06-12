Herbert Mensah rallies Ghanaians behind Black Stars ahead of World Cup

Herbert Mensah, President, Rugby Africa

President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah, has called on Ghanaians to unite in support of the Black Stars as the national team prepares for the FIFA World Cup, expressing confidence in the squad's ability to make the country proud on football's biggest stage.

Speaking during an interview, Mr Mensah said the Black Stars represent the aspirations of millions of Ghanaians and deserve unwavering support from the nation as they embark on their World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars kick off their campaign with a game against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, in Toronto, Canada. It will be followed on Thursday, June 23, with a clash against England in Boston, USA, before finishing the group games with a clash against Croatia on Thursday, June 27, in Philadelphia.

According to Herbert Mensah, the focus should now be on encouraging the players and technical team rather than dwelling on criticism or distractions.

"The Black Stars represent Ghana, and as they head to the World Cup, all of us are behind them," he said.

"Every Ghanaian has a role to play in supporting the team and encouraging them to perform at their best."

Mr Mensah praised the quality and potential within the squad and urged the coaching staff to continue strengthening team unity and cohesion ahead of the tournament.

He noted that success at the World Cup would depend not only on the talent available but also on the ability of the players to work together effectively as a team.

The Rugby Africa President expressed optimism that Ghana could compete strongly against some of the world's leading football nations if the team remains focused and well-prepared.

He also appealed to supporters to stand by the Black Stars regardless of the outcome of their matches.

"If things go well, we will celebrate together. If the results do not go our way, we should still support the team, encourage them and urge them to come back stronger," he stated.

Mr Mensah emphasised that the period for debates and criticism had passed and that national attention should now be directed towards backing the players as they seek success at the World Cup.

He described the Black Stars as a source of national pride and urged Ghanaians at home and abroad to rally behind the team throughout the tournament.

"The time has come for all of us to unite in support of the Black Stars and show our belief in the team," he added.

The Black Stars will be seeking to make a significant impact at the World Cup as they take on some of the world's best teams in pursuit of global football glory.

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