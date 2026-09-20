Four pupils to one desk: The painful plight of schools in New Juaben North

The New Juaben North Education Directorate in the Eastern Region has appealed for more desks and chairs for schools in the municipality, following concerns that up to four pupils are being forced to share a single desk.

The Head of Planning and Statistics at the Directorate, Okyere Boateng Samuel, said the furniture shortage remains a challenge in some schools and is affecting the learning environment for pupils.

According to him, the situation places undue pressure on both pupils and teachers and makes it difficult to create the conditions needed for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Okyere Boateng Samuel made the appeal after the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly donated more than 1,000 chairs to the Education Directorate for distribution to schools in the municipality.

He welcomed the intervention but noted that more furniture is still needed to address the gap in the affected schools.

He therefore called on the government, relevant authorities, organisations and other stakeholders to support the municipality with additional desks and chairs to ensure that pupils have adequate furniture for their lessons.

He said providing sufficient furniture would not only improve the comfort of pupils but also contribute to a better learning environment and improve the quality of education.

Meanwhile, the New Juaben North Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Adongo, said the provision of the furniture formed part of efforts being implemented following a government directive for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to use part of the District Assembly Common Fund for the initiative.

Speaking to the media after handing over the chairs to the Education Directorate, he said the intervention was already making a difference in schools.

Mr Adongo recalled instances where he visited schools and saw pupils sitting on classroom floors because there were not enough desks and chairs.

He said the furniture support was therefore necessary to improve conditions in schools and ensure that pupils can learn in a more suitable environment.

The donated chairs are expected to be distributed to schools identified by the Education Directorate as having furniture shortages.

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