Eight special schools to receive digital equipment under disability inclusion drive

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  16 September 2026 11:36am
Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey
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The government is providing specialised ICT equipment to schools serving students with disabilities as part of efforts to close the digital divide and improve access to technology.

Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation through the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project.

The equipment includes desktop computers, laptops, accessible software, Braille displays and embossers and graphic tablets.

Installation has been completed at the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf in Mampong Akuapem, the Volta School for the Deaf and Blind in Hohoe, and the Dzorwulu Special Needs School in Accra.

The remaining schools listed for support are the Wa Methodist School for the Blind, Wa School for the Deaf, Bechem Technical Institute for the Deaf and Basic School for the Blind, Special Needs Technical Institute at Jachie Pramso, and the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

Dr Lartey said for some students, the programme represents their first opportunity to gain hands-on access to such technology.

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