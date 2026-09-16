Audio By Carbonatix
The government is providing specialised ICT equipment to schools serving students with disabilities as part of efforts to close the digital divide and improve access to technology.
Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation through the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project.
The equipment includes desktop computers, laptops, accessible software, Braille displays and embossers and graphic tablets.
Installation has been completed at the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf in Mampong Akuapem, the Volta School for the Deaf and Blind in Hohoe, and the Dzorwulu Special Needs School in Accra.
The remaining schools listed for support are the Wa Methodist School for the Blind, Wa School for the Deaf, Bechem Technical Institute for the Deaf and Basic School for the Blind, Special Needs Technical Institute at Jachie Pramso, and the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.
Dr Lartey said for some students, the programme represents their first opportunity to gain hands-on access to such technology.
Latest Stories
-
Over a million Ghanaians reached in nationwide child rights campaign – Gender Minister
2 minutes
-
Over 226,000 households graduated from extreme poverty after LEAP reassessment – Gender Minister
6 minutes
-
Oxfordshire village votes to leave UK over asylum housing plan
8 minutes
-
Gender Equity Act has moved from advocacy to enforcement — Minister
12 minutes
-
Eight special schools to receive digital equipment under disability inclusion drive
16 minutes
-
GoldBod model draws interest as 7 African countries seek gold governance lessons
16 minutes
-
Trump says Kennedy Center to close as court rules his name must stay off building
19 minutes
-
1,432 human trafficking victims receive rehabilitation support – Minister
20 minutes
-
Ghana’s household registry now profiles 11.24 million people for social protection targeting
23 minutes
-
Saudi Arabia says it shot down Houthi drone south of Mecca
26 minutes
-
LEAP coverage expands to 450,000 households as grant rates increase
27 minutes
-
At least 20 killed after war-damaged Gaza building collapses
29 minutes
-
Japan records more than 100,000 centenarians for first time
37 minutes
-
10 things to know about late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs
42 minutes
-
‘Every match is preparation for the World Cup’ – Black Maidens boss on WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup
42 minutes