‘We can build it ourselves’ – Ibrahim Mahama reaffirms belief in Ghanaian entrepreneurship

Chief Executive Officer and sole shareholder of Dzata Cement Limited, Ibrahim Mahama, has reaffirmed his belief in the ability of Ghanaians to establish and own large-scale businesses without relying solely on foreign companies.

Speaking at the 5th anniversary celebration of Dzata Cement, Mr Mahama said the establishment of the cement manufacturing company was partly motivated by his desire to challenge the perception that Ghanaians could not build and operate a cement plant.

He said Ghanaian entrepreneurs must be willing to take on ambitious projects and demonstrate that local businesses can compete in industries traditionally dominated by foreign companies.

“There are other ventures that I want to prove to Ghanaians that we can’t always be beggars and we can’t only just be employees to foreign companies. We can build it ourselves,” he said.

Mr Mahama recounted how his earlier experience as a cement transporter and mining contractor inspired him to venture into cement manufacturing.

He said while transporting cement, he once followed his trucks to Ghacem in Takoradi and took the opportunity to observe how cement was produced.

After examining the operations, he said he became convinced that establishing a cement manufacturing plant in Ghana was achievable.

“I looked at the structure and said, look, I could build one,” he recalled.

Mr Mahama subsequently travelled to Germany, where he engaged equipment manufacturers as he worked towards establishing the plant. He also secured financing from banks to support the project.

According to him, the construction and installation of the plant were, however, met with significant financial and operational challenges.

He said the project eventually received crucial support from his younger brother and others, who helped with the completion of the equipment installation.

Mr Mahama also acknowledged the contribution of distributors who supported Dzata Cement during its early stages, particularly at a time when the company faced difficulties raising funds to clear imported cement.

He said the distributors rallied behind the company and helped ensure that the cement could be distributed to the market.

“They all joined hands together, the cement came, we allocated it to them, and then Dzata Cement started,” he said.

The businessman further expressed appreciation to former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for his support for the project during the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mahama said the former minister played an important role in supporting the establishment of the company.

“Alan, wherever you are, I’m giving you a thumbs up. Thank you very much for standing behind us,” he said.

The fifth anniversary celebration of Dzata Cement therefore served as an opportunity for Mr Mahama to reflect on the journey of the company, the challenges encountered in establishing the plant and the support received from individuals and business partners.

He reiterated his commitment to demonstrating that Ghanaian entrepreneurs can take on major industrial projects and build businesses capable of contributing to the country’s economic development.

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