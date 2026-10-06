Tension at Obuasi Rabb Junction as shop owners resist demolition exercise

Tension has gripped Rabb Junction in the Obuasi East Municipality of the Ashanti Region after owners of container shops resisted a demolition exercise carried out by the Municipal Assembly.

The exercise, led by Municipal Chief Executive William Kofi Adzowu, was conducted with the assistance of police personnel, Assembly staff and demolition equipment.

The affected traders said their shops had been operating under a high-tension electricity line, but questioned the decision to demolish the structures without providing alternative spaces for them to relocate.

Speaking to Adom News, some of the shop owners said they had operated at the location for more than 27 years and had invested significantly in their businesses.

Food vendors and other traders also appealed to the Assembly to provide them with alternative locations to enable them to continue their livelihoods after the demolition.

Meanwhile, Assembly Member for the Brahabebome Low-Cost Electoral Area, Alfred Jackson, criticised the decision to proceed with the exercise without adequate consultation with Assembly members.

According to him, the issue should have been brought before the General Assembly for consideration and approval before the demolition was undertaken.

He argued that the exercise, in its current form, was not in the interest of the affected residents and traders.

Adom News approached the MCE for his response, but he declined to comment, indicating that he would speak on the matter after the demolition exercise had been completed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.