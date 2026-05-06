19-year-old student critically injured after being shot during Domeabra-Danchira demolition exercise

A 19-year-old Senior High School student has been shot in the stomach during a demolition exercise at Domeabra-Danchira in the Ga South Municipality on Wednesday, May 6.

The incident occurred when police officers were deployed to supervise a demolition operation reportedly being carried out by a private developer. Eyewitnesses say the officers opened fire during the exercise, resulting in the student sustaining serious injuries.

The victim was initially rushed to the FK Effah Community Hospital before being referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment. Medical officials indicate that his condition remains critical due to the nature of the gunshot wound, Adom News' Kofi Adjei reported.

Family members, speaking to the media, alleged that the young man was stepping out of his house when the officers began firing indiscriminately. According to them, the bullet passed through his stomach, leaving him in a life-threatening condition.

The demolition exercise follows earlier reports that a private developer, identified as Frederick Kofi Asare, had moved into Domeabra and Danchira with police support to demolish more than 1,000 structures.

The Administrator of FK Effah Community Hospital, Ibrahim Napson, confirmed the severity of the injuries, noting that the victim’s condition is critical.

In a related development, the head of the Nii Djan Bi Amu family of Danchira, Nii Gamu Osamanu Tackie Okai, has denied claims that the land in question was sold to the developer. He has called on the President, the Chief Justice, and security agencies to intervene in the matter.

The incident has heightened tensions in the area, with residents demanding accountability over the conduct of the demolition exercise.

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