8 suspects arrested in killing of queen mother at Atebubu

The Police have announced a major breakthrough in investigations into the killing of the Queenmother of Abamba in the Atebubu area of the Bono East Region.

Addressing the media, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohonu, said the Ghana Police Service has, over the past year, intensified intelligence-led operations across the country, leading to the arrest of several suspects linked to violent crimes.

The IGP added that police have also made progress in tackling online crime, including scams and threats circulating on social media.

He said continued operations in Atebubu had made it difficult for criminals to operate freely in the area, noting that intelligence-led swoops and patrols had led to multiple arrests, while some suspects engaged police in shootouts.

“These operations will continue so that law-abiding citizens of the town can live their lives and carry out their normal business activities without any fear of criminal attacks,” he said.

The police chief confirmed that officers have arrested suspects linked to the murder of the Queenmother of Abamba, Nana Serwaa Gyan Kuma, who was killed on 25 February 2026 at her residence in Atebubu.

He explained that once the incidents were reported, he deployed a joint team of intelligence officers, cyber units, anti-robbery teams and regional command officers to support investigations and track the suspects.

A key breakthrough, according to police, came after suspects arrested in Kasoa for preparation to commit robbery were interrogated. During questioning, one suspect, Abdul Razak Ibrahim Langa alias Zak, allegedly disclosed knowledge of the Queenmother’s killing, saying he was present when she was shot and that he later decided to confess.

Further interrogation led police to identify Nana Yaw Bediako, alias Nana Yaw, as the alleged shooter.

Police say Nana Yaw Bediako confessed and named Nana Owusu Sankofi II, also known as Charles Kofi Owusu, chief of Akokoa, as the person who allegedly contracted them to kill the Queenmother for GH¢50,000.

Investigators also linked a convicted inmate, Ishaku Alhassan alias Sule Yagani, currently serving a sentence at Ankaful Maximum Security Prison, as an intermediary in the plot.

Two other suspects, Raymond Agyemang Darko, the Abakomahene of Akokoa, and Bukari Amadu, a driver, have also been arrested.

Bono East Regional Police Commander Osei Shaibu confirmed that five main suspects are currently in custody assisting investigations, while three others have been arraigned before the Techiman District Court and remanded.

Police say the Queenmother, who operated a restaurant called Ohema’s Kitchen, was attacked on 25 February 2026 after returning home from work. She was shot multiple times as she alighted from her vehicle.

Officers who arrived at the scene found her body and recovered three spent 9mm cartridges. A post-mortem conducted on 23 May 2026 by Dr Ernest Boakye of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital indicated that she died from massive haemorrhage caused by gunshot wounds.

Investigations further suggest that the murder was allegedly arranged through intermediaries, with funds transferred via mobile money channels. Police say GH¢21,000 was used to procure a pistol and ammunition, while additional payments were made after the killing.

Forensic examination of phones also reportedly showed communication between key suspects before and after the crime using a SIM card procured for the operation.

On May 19, a joint police team escorted suspects to Atebubu for a reconstruction of the crime scene, where they allegedly demonstrated how the attack was carried out. Police say the suspects explained that they ambushed the Queenmother and followed her to her residence before opening fire.

After the attack, they reportedly fled to a hotel near the Atebubu market before travelling to Accra the following morning.

A further suspect, a convicted prisoner, was also brought in to assist investigations. He allegedly told police that he was contacted to facilitate the killing due to disputes over land and traditional leadership in Abamba, and that funds were transferred to procure weapons used in the crime.

Police also revealed that during the arrest of the chief of Akokoa, he allegedly attempted to offer GH¢200,000 to officers to avoid detention, making an immediate payment of GH¢100,000, which has been retained as evidence.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.