National

Police launch manhunt for suspect in Sekondi for alleged defilement

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  21 May 2026 9:23am
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Police in the Western Region have declared Sule Anas wanted over the alleged defilement of two minors at Fijai Zongo Central near Sekondi.

According to the Western Regional Police Command, the suspect, who worked as an Arabic teacher in the community, was employed by local leaders to teach children Arabic during weekends.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 21, and signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command, Superintendent of Police Olivia Adiku, the law enforcement body said the suspect allegedly used false claims of spiritual cleansing to lure the victims.

“Police investigation indicates that the suspect lured victims into a storeroom inside the mosque with the pretext of doing spiritual cleansing for them and ended up sodomizing and defiling the minors,” the statement said.

Police disclosed that the Gender Court in Sekondi issued a warrant for the arrest of Sule Anas on Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

The suspect has been described as fair in complexion and about 5.7 feet tall.

According to the police, intelligence gathered so far suggests the suspect may be hiding in La Côte d’Ivoire or Togo.

The Command has appealed to the public to support efforts to arrest the suspect.

“The Command is urging anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of suspect Anas Sule, who is currently on the run, to contact the Western Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, the nearest Police or call 191 or 112 for his arrest,” the statement added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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