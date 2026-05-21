Ghanaian start-ups can unlock €100K in non-dilutive funding + scaling support via develoPPP Ventures

After a one-year pause, the develoPPP Ventures programme is officially returning to Ghana — reopening applications to identify and support a new cohort of high-potential, impact-driven start-ups. The last cohort in Ghana was selected in May 2025, making this a highly anticipated relaunch for the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and DEG Impulse gGmbH, the programme has already backed more than 100 start-ups across the continent.

The Ghana rollout is led by GreenTec Capital Partners in collaboration with Bakerson Limited, combining deep on-the-ground expertise with pan-African investment experience to support founders at a critical stage of their growth journey.

In 2025 alone, develoPPP Ventures deployed over €2.5 million across Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, supporting 24 high-growth start-ups operating across more than 10 sectors and addressing critical socio-economic and environmental challenges. Through its matching model, the programme effectively doubled this capital to more than €5 million in execution capacity.

Track Record in Ghana

Since partnering with GreenTec Capital Partners, develoPPP Ventures has consistently supported high-potential, impact-driven Ghanaian start-ups through multiple application cycles. The latest cohort, selected in May 2025, is currently in the initial disbursement and technical assistance phase. An earlier cohort from November 2024 secured €1 million in develoPPP funding alone, including more than €500,000 in performance-based top-up funding — reflecting strong execution and measurable progress within the programme.

Alumni founders highlight that beyond the funding, the programme delivers significant strategic value: selection serves as a strong credibility signal to investors and partners, while the rigorous application and support process strengthens internal structures, financial planning, and overall investment readiness — positioning companies to scale more effectively and unlock follow-on investment.

What’s on Offer

Selected start-ups will receive:

Non-dilutive capital of EUR 100,000 to accelerate growth and market expansion

Tailor-made technical assistance and strategic guidance from sector experts

Direct connections across Africa’s fast-growing venture landscape

Performance-based top-up funding of up to EUR 200,000, subject to availability

Eligibility & Key Requirements

The programme is designed for privately owned, tech-enabled, profit-driven start-ups that have demonstrated clear market traction. Women-led ventures and businesses advancing gender equality are strongly encouraged to apply.

To qualify, start-ups must meet the following criteria:

Registered in Ghana (or committed to registering prior to disbursement)

Total funding raised to date does not exceed EUR 2 million

Market-ready product or service with initial revenues and proof of concept

Matching investment of EUR 100,000 from private investors (secured within six months prior to application or before disbursement)

A comprehensive 3-year business and financial plan outlining strategic use of funds, growth targets, and milestones

Demonstrable alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and measurable development impact



With a highly competitive selection process, successful applicants demonstrate strong fundamentals and a compelling path to scale. Many founders apply multiple times — but only those who refine their metrics and strengthen their business model ultimately qualify for the programme.

How to Apply

Application Deadline: 30 June 2026.

Interested companies are invited to submit their applications and review the full participation conditions at: www.developpp.de/en/application/ventures

For direct enquiries: applications@greentec-capital.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.