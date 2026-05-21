WFP and partners assess impact of US-funded school feeding programme

Officials interacting with some of the children in their classroom

The World Food Programme (WFP), in collaboration with the Government of Ghana and the United States Government, has completed a major field assessment mission on an integrated school feeding programme that is currently benefiting about 60,000 pupils across Northern Ghana.

The three-day mission, which covered selected schools in Tamale, Zebilla and Gambaga, evaluated the impact of the intervention on education, nutrition, health and community livelihoods as the current implementation cycle approaches completion in June 2026.

The programme, operating in 207 low-fee private schools, is being implemented through a partnership involving the WFP, the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders.

Leading the mission were WFP Country Director, Ms Aurore Rusiga, and the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Hajia Fati Forgor. Officials engaged school authorities, parents, caterers and pupils to assess progress and gather feedback on the initiative.

Speaking during the visit, Ms Rusiga stressed the importance of listening to local communities as part of efforts to sustain and possibly expand the intervention.

“We are here to listen to you,” she said, underscoring WFP’s emphasis on local ownership and long-term sustainability of the programme.

The assessment revealed significant improvements in school enrolment, attendance and classroom participation across beneficiary schools.

At Oxford Grammar Academy in Tamale, enrolment reportedly increased from 175 pupils to 445 following the introduction of the feeding programme. School proprietress Madam Cheryl Anayah attributed the sharp rise largely to the availability of daily meals for pupils. Similar gains were also recorded at Adi Care Educational Complex in Zebilla.

Health outcomes have also improved in several schools. At Harvest Community School, proprietor David Aldra Saaka reported a noticeable reduction in diarrhoea cases among pupils since structured meals replaced reliance on unregulated street food. Teachers and parents interviewed during the mission also cited improved energy levels, concentration and classroom engagement among learners.

Beyond education and health benefits, the programme is also contributing to local economic development by creating stable markets for farmers and food suppliers within beneficiary communities.

According to the WFP, the initiative sources food items from nearby farmers and local traders, helping to reduce post-harvest losses while supporting household incomes and small businesses. The programme is additionally creating employment opportunities for local caterers and food vendors involved in meal preparation and distribution.

Community participation also featured strongly during the assessment mission. At Savior Academy in Gambaga, school proprietor Mr George Adongo announced plans to engage parents and community leaders on ways of sustaining the feeding programme beyond the current funding cycle.

Hajia Fati Forgor said findings from the mission could help shape future policy discussions on expanding school feeding support to low-fee private schools nationwide.

She commended the WFP for sustaining attention on child nutrition and educational support in vulnerable communities.

The mission identified sustained funding, stronger multi-sector collaboration and deeper community engagement as critical requirements for the long-term success of school feeding interventions in Ghana.

“The goal remains clear,” Ms Rusiga stated. “To expand access so that more children, particularly in vulnerable communities, are consistently fed, healthier, able to learn, and supported to stay in school.”

The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation focused on combating hunger and supporting vulnerable populations through emergency assistance and long-term development interventions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.