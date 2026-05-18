Police intercept ammunition in Nkwanta, arrest two suspects

Some of the seized consignment

Security personnel in Nkwanta in the Oti Region have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition during two separate intelligence-led operations, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

According to a statement issued by the Oti Regional Police Headquarters on May 17, 2026, the first operation involved the interception of a 66-seater MGI bus with registration number AS 248-P at a security checkpoint in Nkwanta.

A search conducted on the vehicle uncovered 750 live J/G cartridges concealed in a black polythene bag containing three brown boxes, each packed with 250 rounds of ammunition.

Police said a suspect identified as Hudu Mahama, 53, who was serving as the driver’s mate, admitted ownership of the ammunition during preliminary interrogation.

In a separate operation on the same day, a joint Police/Military team retrieved another box containing 125 AA cartridges and 125 BB cartridges after it reportedly fell from a suspect’s motorbike during a pursuit.

The unidentified rider, however, escaped with a second box of ammunition, the statement added.

Preliminary investigations later led to the arrest of another suspect, Christian Kwasi Alonise, 57.

The police said both suspects are currently in custody, assisting with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to retrieve the missing box and arrest the fleeing rider.

The Joint Security team reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area.

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