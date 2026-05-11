Police find body believed to be of fugitive Australian shooter

Audio By Carbonatix
A body found in New South Wales is thought to be that of a man wanted over the murder of three people in a small Australian town in January.
Julian Ingram was on bail for domestic violence offences at the time of the killings of his pregnant ex-partner Sophie Quinn, her friend and her aunt in Lake Cargelligo, about 450km (280mi) west of Sydney. All were shot.
Police said on Monday that a man's body, understood to be Ingram, was discovered beside an abandoned ute 50km (31mi) north-west of where the murders happened.
He was last seen on January 22 and police say the body appears to have been there "for some time".
It was discovered by wildlife officers out eradicating feral pests.
Assistant commissioner Andrew Holland told reporters they have confirmed the vehicle they found was the one driven by Ingram.
"We believe that the identification at the scene, the clothing that the deceased is wearing, would lead us to believe that it is him," Holland said, ABC reported.
On 22 January, Ingram allegedly shot dead his former partner Sophie Quinn, her friend and a relative of Quinn. Quinn was reportedly seven-months pregnant and was due to give birth to a son in March.
The shootings also seriously injured a 19-year-old man, who has since been released from hospital, according to the police.
Shortly after the shootings, authorities deployed around 100 officers to search for Ingram.
Holland said at the time that Ingram, an employee of the local council, had extensive local knowledge and could "maintain an extended period in the local area without being detected.
Lake Cargelligo is located in the centre of New South Wales and has a population of about 1,500 people.
On Monday, Holland said the discovery of what they believed to be Ingram's body "brings closure to this investigation" and "gives some solace to the town so they can relax".
Latest Stories
-
IERPP raises alarm over GH¢600m fuel tax losses, demands tougher enforcement
12 minutes
-
Government distributes 8,500 laptops to One Million Coders training centres
18 minutes
-
HR Business Partners play critical roles in aligning business strategy with human strategy – Deloitte HR Head
19 minutes
-
One Million Coders Programme open to all Ghanaians with Ghana Card — GI-KACE official
22 minutes
-
Gov’t considers egg powder processing to curb poultry gluts and reduce farmers’ losses
23 minutes
-
We are not extravagant — Roads Minister Agbodza denies ‘long convoy’ claims during road our
26 minutes
-
Trump’s China visit set to test fragile truce
29 minutes
-
Failure to arrest hit-and-run driver in Charles Amissah’s Death “problematic” — Kwadwo Poku
30 minutes
-
US and French nationals test positive for hantavirus after leaving ship
36 minutes
-
Star Wars and Shakespeare actor Michael Pennington dies aged 82
36 minutes
-
I am still in NDC, I hold a membership card – Koku Anyidoho
39 minutes
-
One Million Coders Programme targets 300,000 trainees in 2026 — GI-KACE Director
49 minutes
-
Otumfuo welcomes May 9 Foundation delegation, children benefiting from heart surgeries
1 hour
-
Militia attack kills at least 69 people in northeastern DR Congo, local sources say
1 hour
-
British Steel set to be nationalised, Starmer says
1 hour