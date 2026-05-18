Mahama to address 79th World Health Assembly on health sovereignty for Global South

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to deliver a keynote address today at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where he will advocate greater health sovereignty for countries in the Global South.

The Assembly, which serves as the principal decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), brings together global leaders to determine international health priorities, approve budgets and coordinate responses to major public health emergencies.

A key focus of President Mahama’s address will be the “Accra Reset Initiative”, a programme aimed at promoting health sovereignty and reducing dependence on external donor support.

The President is expected to urge world leaders to reconsider the position of developing countries within the global health system, particularly in the wake of significant reductions in international donor funding. His speech will stress the need for nations in the Global South to build resilient and self-reliant healthcare systems.

As part of his engagements in Geneva, President Mahama is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings and host an Accra Reset side event under the theme, “Geneva Clarion Call”.

Upon his arrival, the President was received at the airport by Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Nane Annan, wife of the late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Mr Mahama was later taken on a tour of the Kofi Annan Lounge at the airport, a facility dedicated to the memory of the late diplomat by the Swiss government.

Ghana is expected to receive significant international attention during the Assembly, with more than 80 invitations extended to side events hosted by global health institutions.

These discussions are expected to highlight Ghana’s progress in healthcare delivery, including initiatives such as Free Primary Healthcare, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

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