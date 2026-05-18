Afoko’s former headteacher vouches for his integrity; rallies support for his NPP Chairman bid

A prominent Ghanaian educationist has endorsed the leadership credentials of Paul Afoko, citing decades of personal knowledge of his character and integrity, as the NPP stalwart formally notifies the party of his intention to contest the National Chairman position.

Robert Ajene, former headmaster of Bawku Secondary School, said he first encountered Mr Afoko in the 1960s when he admitted him into Form One.

Speaking from his experience as Afoko’s headmaster, Mr Ajene said he witnessed leadership qualities that distinguished him even as a student.

“I bear witness to his leadership qualities because I admitted him to Bawku Secondary School, and there were times he stayed with me,” Mr Ajene said.

“I am bearing testimony to his distinguished integrity, an integrity that can be of great help to the NPP,” he added.

Mr Ajene’s endorsement comes as Mr Afoko, a native of the Upper East Region, officially informs the New Patriotic Party Council of Elders, Regional Executives, and Patrons of his intention to contest for the party’s National Chairman position.

According to Mr Ajene, Mr Afoko is also seeking the guidance and counsel of party elders and leadership ahead of the contest.

He argued that the NPP has the potential to return to power, but only if the party prioritises unity over internal division.

“NPP has the potential, and the only way to harness that potential is through unity,” he said. “Let’s get our acts together.”

Looking ahead to the 2028 general elections, Mr Ajene stressed that the party’s biggest challenge has been self-inflicted and can only be resolved through tolerance and a stronger democratic culture.

“The biggest problem is unity,” he stated. “We need a large heart of tolerance in democracy. The challenges were self-inflicted, and we know them one by one.”

Mr Ajene’s comments add to growing calls within the NPP for reconciliation and internal cohesion as the party prepares for the next electoral cycle.

According to him, Mr Afoko represents a style of leadership grounded in integrity and service, capable of helping rebuild trust and broaden the party’s support base.

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