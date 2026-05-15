Abronye DC remand: Due process must be followed, not selective justice – Frimpong Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has called on the government to ensure fairness in the application of the law, stressing that legal procedures must not be influenced by political considerations.

Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Thursday, May 14, on recent developments involving the remand of the party's Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Abronye DC, Mr Kodua said the NPP is not opposed to investigations or invitations extended to its members, but insists that due process must be respected at all times.

He said the party’s position has remained consistent and is grounded in the belief that the law should be applied equally to all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

“As a political party, we believe that due process must be followed. We are not worried about our members being invited by this current government. But all that we are saying is that if we are going to be invited, then due process must be followed,” he stated.

Mr Kodua accused the current National Democratic Congress administration of applying the law selectively, alleging that some individuals are being targeted because they have criticised the government or taken positions contrary to its views.

According to him, legal processes should operate strictly within the confines of the Constitution and established legal standards, rather than being used as a political tool against opponents.

He also expressed concern over the role of the judiciary in the matter and called on the Judicial Council of Ghana to ensure judicial officers uphold professional standards and remain independent.

On the decision to remand Abronye, he described the ruling as troubling and inconsistent with established legal principles.

“How can a judge rely on an allegation by the prosecution that the person, if not remanded, is likely to commit similar offences when there is no prior judgment convicting him?” he asked.

He argued that remanding the politician for four weeks based solely on unproven allegations creates a dangerous precedent and could result in prolonged detention if the case extends over several months.

He warned that public trust in the judiciary could be weakened if judges are perceived to be acting along political lines, adding that judges must remain neutral and act within the professional limits set by the Constitution and their code of conduct.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.