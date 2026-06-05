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Nana Yaa Jantuah calls for full investigation into June 3 flood pattern, including spiritual angle

Source: Farida Seidu  
  5 June 2026 12:06pm
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Presidential Staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah has called for a comprehensive examination of the recurring flooding incidents associated with June 3, urging authorities to explore physical, policy, social, and even spiritual dimensions of the phenomenon.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, she questioned why severe flooding appears to recur around the same period, drawing parallels with the devastating June 3, 2015 disaster.

“Where is the pattern coming from? Since it started raining, we’ve not seen torrential floods of this magnitude, so what is it with June 3rd?” she asked.

According to her, recurring events should not be ignored, stressing that patterns often require deeper investigation to identify their root causes.

“It’s important that this pattern is decoded and dealt with. Why doesn’t it happen on any other day? We shouldn’t joke with patterns,” she said.

Nana Yaa Jantuah noted that while flooding is often linked to environmental and infrastructural challenges, broader discussions should be encouraged to fully understand the issue.

“We are dealing with it physically, we are dealing with it spiritually, policy-wise and socially as well,” she stated.

She identified common causes of flooding, including choked drains, poor waste disposal practices, and the construction of buildings on waterways and flood-prone areas.

“It’s a systemic problem. We need to interrogate the actual issue. What is the cause of the flooding? Choked gutters, building on floodways and other factors,” she said.

The Presidential Staffer also called for stricter enforcement of laws and regulations governing sanitation, drainage management, and urban planning.

“Going forward, we should be more law-abiding. Our bylaws should work,” she stressed.

She further urged authorities to review housing and drainage policies while encouraging citizens to adopt responsible environmental practices.

“If we don’t change our practices and way of life, some things won’t change. Our attitude towards drainage, our housing systems and the policies guiding development all need to be examined,” she added.

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