I cried to Bawumia during my BNI arrest, but he ignored me – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has criticised former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia over his recent comments condemning alleged intimidation and arrests of members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Nana Yaa Jantuah questioned Dr. Bawumia’s position on accountability and political harassment, claiming he ignored her appeals when she was allegedly arrested by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) during his tenure as Vice President.
“There was no need for Bawumia’s statement. When I was picked up, I went to him crying, he ignored me. He was the sitting Vice President then,” she stated.
According to her, Dr. Bawumia should rather focus on addressing issues within his own political party.
“Bawumia should put his house in order,” she added.
Nana Yaa Jantuah also accused the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, of making offensive public remarks about her in the past.
“The Abronye he was defending called me a wee smoker which got my bosses’ attention. Abronye said a lot of things about me and other people publicly,” she alleged.
Her comments follow a statement issued by Dr. Bawumia on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in which he expressed concern over what he described as growing intimidation, arrests and harassment of NPP members under the current administration.
In the statement, the former Vice President alleged that officers, activists and supporters of the NPP across the country had come under sustained attacks since the National Democratic Congress assumed office on January 7, 2025.
Dr. Bawumia cited the alleged arrest and detention of David Essandoh over social media comments relating to the return of dumsor, as well as the detention of Abronye DC.
Meanwhile, Abronye DC was earlier remanded into police custody for two weeks over ongoing investigations into alleged misinformation and offensive public comments.
His latest arrest occurred on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, just weeks after he had been granted bail in connection with the same matter.
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