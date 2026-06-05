Sarkodie says future beef with Shatta Wale is possible despite renewed friendship

Regardless of their renewed friendship and camaraderie, rapper Sarkodie has mentioned that the possibility of another beef with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale cannot be ruled out.

Speaking to Adesope in a recent interview, Sarkodie stated that although they are currently on good terms, misunderstandings between them could happen again.

“Personally, to me I think we have a beautiful time now and let’s hold on to it. Beef, to me I will not say scratch it. [Beef is] very necessary. And I told Shatta Wale yesterday. We were talking and I told him that ‘listen, we are cool now but I am pretty sure that the next two or three months something will happen’. So it’s not going to stop,” he said.

He added: “When it happens, if I have to tell you something I tell you something. If you have to tell me something you tell me something.”

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have had one of the most talked-about rivalries in Ghana’s music industry over the years, despite collaborating on songs and publicly showing mutual respect at different points in their careers.

Their relationship became strained several years ago after a series of comments and social media outbursts from Shatta Wale, who repeatedly criticised several industry players, including Sarkodie.

The tension eventually prodded Sarkodie to release the diss track ‘Advice’ in 2018, a song many considered one of the strongest responses ever directed at Shatta Wale. In the song, Sarkodie accused the dancehall artiste of unnecessary controversy and inconsistency.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song, Sarkodie explained to Adesope that certain actions by Shatta Wale at the time that affected his focus, pushed him to do that diss song.

He noted that while they were expected to shoot the video for their collaboration ‘Megye Wo Girl’, Shatta Wale was rather paying attention to irrelevant matters.

The two Ghanaian music colossi have, however, appeared to rebuild their relationship in recent times, publicly supporting each other and engaging more positively.

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