Accra High Court grants bail to Shatta Wale supporter on trial for false news against Stonebwoy

An Accra High Court has granted bail to social media blogger and Shatta Movement supporter Abdul Gafaru Sani, widely known as Webkid or WebkidAfrika, ending more than six weeks of detention since his arrest on May 7, 2026.

The court fixed bail at GH¢100,000.

Webkid, a salesman and blogger residing at Community 1 Site 2 in Tema, was arraigned over allegations of publishing false news and engaging in offensive conduct on social media directed at dancehall musician Stonebwoy and members of his family.

His lawyer confirmed that Stonebwoy, whose legal name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, is the named complainant on the charge sheet, directly contradicting earlier denials from the musician's camp. Stonebwoy's Public Relations representative, Vida Adutwumwaa, had previously insisted that the authorities acted independently. "It is not in Stonebwoy's power to cause the arrest of anybody. All we saw was that there was a court order and the guy was picked up," she said.

Webkid faces charges under Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which deals with the publication of false news, as well as offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). His original charge sheet was subsequently withdrawn and replaced with a new one carrying two additional counts, bringing the total number of charges against him to six.

Prosecutors allege that on or about November 11, 2024, Webkid used his X account to share content described as false, misleading, and capable of causing fear and panic, with posts that allegedly endangered the safety of Stonebwoy and his family.

Investigators further allege that the incident has roots in August 2025, when Stonebwoy discovered that several videos had disappeared from his YouTube channel. Following internal checks, suspicion allegedly fell on a former social media administrator identified as Casey Kobia. A formal complaint was subsequently lodged with the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, after which the matter was transferred to the Cybercrime Unit.

Prosecutors claim that during investigations, it emerged that Casey Kobia had allegedly contracted several bloggers, including Webkid, to publish images of Stonebwoy, his wife, and children on social media with derogatory and provocative captions — and that the coordinated nature of the posts created tension and amounted to conduct likely to disturb public peace.

Bail had been denied on at least two previous occasions. At a hearing on June 18, 2026, court proceedings could not proceed due to the absence of the presiding judge, and the case was adjourned to June 22, 2026 — the date on which bail was eventually granted.

Shatta Wale publicly defended Webkid during a TikTok Live session shortly after the arrest, describing him as a hero and arguing that criticising artists is part of the industry.

"It's only a broke artist who arrests rival fans for speaking against him because you won't get anything from the guy you have taken to court," the musician said.

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