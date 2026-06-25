Editor of Herald Newspaper Larry Dogbey jailed 7 days for contempt

The Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey, has been convicted by an Accra High Court.

He has subsequently been sentenced to seven days in prison over the newspaper’s publication of a case involving Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA.

Mr Dogbey personally announced the conviction in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 25, stating that Justice Isaac Addo delivered the judgment.

According to him, The Herald had only reported on a petition allegedly submitted by the multinational company to several state institutions, including the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and the Attorney-General’s Department.

“Justice Isaac Addo of the Accra High Court has just convicted me and sentenced me to seven days’ imprisonment in the case involving Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA. The Herald newspaper reported only on a petition filed by the multinational company with CID, EOCO, GIPC, and the Attorney-General, among others. Ghana deserves better. Journalism is not a crime,” Mr Dogbey wrote.

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