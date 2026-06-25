Audio By Carbonatix
The Editor of The Herald newspaper, Larry Dogbey, has been convicted by an Accra High Court.
He has subsequently been sentenced to seven days in prison over the newspaper’s publication of a case involving Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA.
Mr Dogbey personally announced the conviction in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 25, stating that Justice Isaac Addo delivered the judgment.
According to him, The Herald had only reported on a petition allegedly submitted by the multinational company to several state institutions, including the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and the Attorney-General’s Department.
“Justice Isaac Addo of the Accra High Court has just convicted me and sentenced me to seven days’ imprisonment in the case involving Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA. The Herald newspaper reported only on a petition filed by the multinational company with CID, EOCO, GIPC, and the Attorney-General, among others. Ghana deserves better. Journalism is not a crime,” Mr Dogbey wrote.
Latest Stories
-
Cabinet directs Attorney-General to draft bill protecting state assets from arbitrary disposal
48 seconds
-
What exactly is driving rising utility tariffs? – Minority questions economic gains
26 minutes
-
Current economic conditions do not justify tariff increases — GUTA President
35 minutes
-
GTF Elective Congress: Frederick Lartey pledges revolution for grassroots development
45 minutes
-
CSOs call for collaboration to advance tobacco taxation
57 minutes
-
Five Central University students remanded over alleged cannabis-infused products
1 hour
-
NACOC launches nationwide anti-drug campaign targeting school campuses
1 hour
-
Minority demands full disclosure on PURC tariff increases, cites economic contradictions
1 hour
-
Editor of Herald Newspaper Larry Dogbey jailed 7 days for contempt
1 hour
-
Minority criticises latest utility tariff hike, calls increases “broken promise”
1 hour
-
Fifty 50 Club commissions maternal and child health centre in Kyekyewere-Dadwen
2 hours
-
‘My late father would be gutted and disappointed’—Kwadwo Safo Jnr reacts to Kwabenya incident
2 hours
-
Prudential Bank goes ‘Prevention First’ with free health screening for staff
2 hours
-
Ireland considers health-led approach as committee pushes for drug possession decriminalisation
2 hours
-
Eight sentenced to 450 years in prison over anti-ICE riot where officer was shot
2 hours