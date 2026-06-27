We must respect court orders, but also protect media freedom — Suame MP on Herald Editor bail ruling

Suame Member of Parliament John Darko has urged a balance between strict adherence to court orders and the protection of press freedom, following a court decision involving Managing Editor of The Herald, Larry Dogbe.

Mr Dogbe was granted a conditional 10-day bail window after a swift ex parte application by his legal team successfully stayed the execution of a custodial sentence imposed by the court.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, June 27, Mr Darko said he supported the court’s approach, noting that judicial orders must be respected regardless of public sentiment or professional background.

“I think that is a very good position the judge has taken. For me, I would have taken the same position if I were the judge,” he said, stressing that the authority of the courts must be upheld to preserve the rule of law.

He added that while court decisions must be obeyed, Ghana’s judiciary has generally demonstrated a strong record in safeguarding media freedom, even as he acknowledged that there is still room for improvement in the broader justice system.

According to him, the ruling in question should be understood in its specific context, rather than as a general commentary on media freedom.

He noted that the decision related to the conduct of an individual journalist rather than an attempt to restrict the press as an institution.

“It is not a general statement,” he said, adding that the case must be viewed against the background of prior interactions between the individual involved and the courts.

Mr Darko further suggested that those operating within the media space must exercise responsibility, particularly when they are aware of legal boundaries and judicial expectations.

He implied that repeated disregard for court directives could undermine the credibility and safety of media practitioners in the long term.

At the same time, the Suame MP expressed concern about the possibility of custodial sentences for journalists, stating that imprisonment should be a last resort given the vital role the media plays in a democratic society.

“I really hope that this gentleman will not end up in jail then we all learn from it,” he said, warning that such outcomes could have wider implications for press freedom and public discourse.

He emphasised that Ghana’s democracy depends heavily on a free and independent media, describing it as a cornerstone of accountability and governance.

“Our media is so critical for our democracy and we ought to do everything to protect it,” he stated, calling for continued efforts to safeguard journalistic freedom while ensuring compliance with the law.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.