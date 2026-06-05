Ghana Link rejects claims against ICUMS, demands evidence of system downtime

Tema Port

Ghana Link Network Services Limited has refuted allegations that the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) is experiencing frequent downtime.

According to the company, the claims are false, misleading and unsupported by evidence.

In a statement, Ghana Link said recent assertions by some groups identifying themselves as civil society organisations failed to provide any verifiable proof of widespread disruptions on the platform.

The company argued that the accusers had not cited a single confirmed instance of system-wide downtime since January 2026, nor provided details of affected transactions, incident reports or technical evidence to support their claims.

“The claims are not only false, but appear to be part of a deliberate attempt to cast doubt on a national trade facilitation platform that continues to serve importers, exporters, freight forwarders, shipping lines, customs house agents, terminal operators and other key stakeholders across the country”, the statement read in parts.

According to the company, the ICUMS platform has recorded improved stability and stronger infrastructure performance following the completion of its new data centre.

It maintained that the system continues to support customs processing, cargo clearance, trade facilitation and government revenue mobilisation without the disruptions being alleged.

Ghana Link further challenged the groups behind the claims to publicly provide evidence of any system-wide outages.

It warned against what it described as attempts to undermine confidence in a critical national trade platform through unsubstantiated allegations, stressing that discussions about trade facilitation and port reforms should be based on facts and verified data.

“We wish to place on record that ICUMS remains one of Ghana’s most important digital trade infrastructure platforms, supporting customs administration, revenue protection, cargo clearance, risk management and trade facilitation. Any claim that the system is dysfunctional must therefore be backed by clear evidence, not empty allegations designed to mislead the public.”

The company reiterated its commitment to stakeholder engagement, operational transparency and the continuous improvement of the ICUMS platform, while maintaining that any concerns about system performance should be supported by clear and credible evidence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.