‘Nobody should seek to remove any MP in my name’ – Bawumia calls for unity within NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged party supporters and members of the Minority Caucus to avoid internal divisions and attempts to remove Members of Parliament based on perceived factional loyalties within the party.
Addressing Minority MPs during a pre-Parliament briefing ahead of the resumption of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, Dr Bawumia stressed that the NPP must remain united as it works to reposition itself as a credible government-in-waiting following the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.
“I will continue to say and do. I don't see any faction amongst us. I only see NPP. I don't see a Kennedy Agyapong faction, a Bryan Acheampong faction, or an Adutwum faction. We are all one together,” he stated.
Dr Bawumia further assured the caucus that he would never support any effort to remove MPs because they did not support him during internal party contests.
“So I promise you that I will not be in any situation where I am going to push for the removal of an MP because he didn't support me. I will never do that,” he added.
Dr Bawumia also urged the caucus to conduct itself as a serious and responsible opposition capable of regaining Ghanaians' confidence ahead of the 2028 general elections.
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