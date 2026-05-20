Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NDC members petition party leadership over alleged electoral manipulation

Concerned members, branch executives and grassroots supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency have petitioned the party’s regional and national leadership over what they describe as intimidation, manipulation of delegates' lists and interference in the constituency’s internal electoral processes.

In the petition addressed to the Regional Executive Committee of the party in Sekondi and copied to the National Executive Committee, Functional Executive Committee, National Elections and IT Directorate, as well as the Council of Elders, the petitioners accused some constituency and branch officials of undermining the integrity of the ongoing internal processes.

The petition specifically named the constituency secretary, branch chairmen from Bamiankor A and B, Anibil A and B, GPRTU Axim, the Branch Organiser of Attakrom, the Zonal Coordinator of Northern Gwira and others, alleging that they were manipulating party structures in favour of selected individuals.

According to the petitioners, “Reports and incidents emerging from branches including Bamiankor, Anibil, Attakrom, GPRTU Axim, all 19 branches in the Northern Gwira and other branches clearly indicate a calculated attempt by some party officials to manipulate the internal democratic process in favour of selected individuals while suppressing the legitimate rights of other party members and aspirants.”

They further alleged intimidation and harassment of members perceived to support opposing candidates, unlawful alterations of delegates' lists and party registers, and the withholding of branch registers from stakeholders.

“The actions of the officials are not only disgraceful and divisive, but they also constitute a direct assault on the democratic values, fairness, transparency, and unity upon which the NDC was founded,” portions of the petition stated.

The petitioners are demanding an immediate independent investigation into the allegations, transparent verification and auditing of branch registers, sanctions against any officials found culpable, and the deployment of impartial regional or national officers to supervise the remaining electoral activities within the constituency.

They warned that failure to address the concerns could damage the unity, credibility and electoral strength of the party in the constituency ahead of future elections.

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