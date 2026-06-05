Ghana surpasses 30 million-tree target, urges stronger post-planting care – Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Armah Kofi Buah, has called for stronger monitoring and protection of planted trees as Ghana steps up efforts to ensure the long-term success of its national reforestation programme.

Speaking at the 2026 Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative on June 5 at West Africa Senior High School under the theme “Forests and Economies,” the Minister announced that Ghana has planted over 31 million trees nationwide, surpassing its 30 million target through the collective effort of government institutions, traditional authorities, schools, religious bodies, civil society organisations, communities, development partners, and the private sector.

He noted that the achievement reflects the strength of unity and collaboration in addressing environmental challenges, stressing that collective action can deliver national goals.

“This achievement demonstrates that we can accomplish every task if we work in common and together. However, our work does not end with the planting of trees,” he added.

The Minister emphasised that the true success of the initiative should not be measured by the number of seedlings planted but by how many survive and mature into trees.

“The true measure of success is not the number of seedlings planted but the number of trees that survive and mature. A tree planted and neglected contributes little to our environmental restoration,” he cautioned.

Mr Buah said the 2026 edition of the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative would place strong emphasis on post-planting care, monitoring, and maintenance to improve the survival rate of trees across the country.

“For this reason, the 2026 edition of the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative will place strong emphasis on post-planting care, monitoring, and maintenance,” he stated.

He further called on participating institutions, schools, communities, and individuals to take ownership of the trees they plant, ensuring they are properly nurtured and protected.

“We must ensure that every seedling planted has the best possible opportunity to survive and flourish,” he said.

“I therefore urge all institutions, communities, schools, and individuals participating in this year’s exercise to take ownership of the trees they plant. Let us water them, protect them from fire and destruction, monitor their growth, and ensure that they become thriving forests that will benefit future generations.”

He stressed the moral responsibility of the current generation to safeguard the environment for those yet to come.

“This is our obligation as a generation that has been given the chance to watch over what God has given us. Our obligation is to protect it and leave it even better for those that will come after us,” he added.

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