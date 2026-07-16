Gov’t strengthening water body protection against galamsey through Blue Water Guards – Lands Minister  

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government is poised to strengthened water body protection against illegal mining (galamsey) through the recruitment, training and deployment of an additional 452 Blue Water Guards, bringing total deployments across eight regions to 2,069 personnel.
Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said this when he took his turn at the Government Accountability Series Press Conference held at the Presidency.
He said to strengthen oversight of the small-scale mining sector, 4,347 earth-moving and mining equipment units were registered at the Tema Port, while 1,864 tracking devices were installed on those equipment.
He noted that 52 mercury pollution abatement training programmes were conducted.
Touching on infrastructure, Mr Buah said significant progress had been made in the delivery of critical infrastructure projects within mining communities.
He said during the first half of 2026, the Ministry through the Minerals Commission, successfully completed several key projects, including a 500-seater Sports Complex at Kenyasi, the Savannah Regional Office in Bole, Damang, Bibiani and Akim Oda District Offices.
He noted that these projects were expected to enhance service delivery, promote community development, and ensure operational presence within these mining areas.
Mr Buah said other ongoing infrastructural developments during the period under review include the construction of a Seven-Storey Office Complex in Kumasi with auxiliary facilities such as modern laboratories and a museum, the Tamale Regional Office Block, Kyebi District Office, and staff accommodation projects, all of which have reached advanced stages of completion.
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