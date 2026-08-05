Amnesty International Ghana urges Parliament to fast-track Anti-Witchcraft Accusation Bill

Amnesty International Ghana has called on Parliament to urgently reintroduce and pass the Anti-Witchcraft Accusation Bill, warning that continued delays are leaving victims exposed to violence, discrimination and social exclusion.

The human rights organisation said the absence of a specific legal framework criminalising witchcraft accusations has allowed abuses against alleged witches—particularly older and vulnerable women—to persist.

The appeal was made during Amnesty International Ghana's 2026 Annual General Meeting, held under the theme "Advancing Accountability on Gender-Based Violence and Witchcraft Accusations in Ghana."

Board Chair of Amnesty International Ghana, Francis Nyantakyi, acknowledged the efforts of the 8th Parliament in passing the bill but said progress towards making it law had stalled.

"We acknowledge the efforts of the 8th Parliament in passing the Anti-Witchcraft Accusation Bill and the Human Rights Committee of Parliament. However, progress toward fully protecting victims and criminalising witchcraft accusations has been slow," he said.

"We call on the 9th Parliament and all relevant state institutions to prioritise the reintroduction, consideration and passage of the bill with the urgency it deserves."

Victims remain at risk

Amnesty International Ghana said many people accused of witchcraft continue to face violence, abuse and forced displacement, with some ending up in so-called witch camps under degrading conditions.

According to Mr Nyantakyi, many of the victims are older women, widows and people living in poverty who are targeted because of harmful stereotypes and misinformation.

"Many of these women are mothers, grandmothers, widows and persons living in poverty. Some are accused simply because they are old, outspoken, childless, physically weak or different," he said.

He noted that witchcraft accusations are rooted in gender inequality, fear, ignorance and weak accountability systems, which continue to fuel violence and discrimination against vulnerable people.

The proposed legislation seeks to criminalise witchcraft accusations while providing stronger legal protection for victims and holding perpetrators accountable for violence, abuse, discrimination and forced displacement.

Parliament signals commitment

Chairperson of Parliament's Human Rights Committee and Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, assured participants that efforts were underway to reintroduce the bill.

"The bill failed to receive assent after it was passed by the 8th Parliament. We have to be an example for Africa. Ghana must take that lead," he said.

"We have been working to bring the bill back, and we have been engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure progress."

Stakeholders at the meeting also called for stronger collaboration between Parliament, government agencies, civil society organisations, traditional authorities and communities to tackle the cultural and social drivers of witchcraft accusations.

Other publishable angles

Anti-Witchcraft Bill delays leave victims trapped in 'witch camps' – Amnesty Ghana Parliament working to revive Anti-Witchcraft Accusation Bill – Human Rights Committee Chair Witchcraft accusations rooted in gender inequality and harmful stereotypes – Amnesty Ghana

The first remains the strongest because it combines urgency, accountability and a clear call to action.

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