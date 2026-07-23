Amnesty International urges Ghana to pass Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill six years after Akua Denteh’s death

Six years after the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh in Kafaba, Amnesty International has renewed calls on the government to pass the Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill, warning that the continued delay has left hundreds of vulnerable women without legal protection.

In a statement marking the sixth anniversary of Akua Denteh's killing on July 23, 2026, the human rights organisation expressed concern that the legislation, which Parliament passed in July 2023, has yet to become law.

The bill sought to criminalise witchcraft accusations, establish protection and support mechanisms for victims, and provide legal avenues for justice and compensation. However, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declined to assent to the bill, citing constitutional concerns because it originated as a private member's bill rather than a government-sponsored bill.

Since then, the legislation has not been reintroduced to Parliament.

'A stark reminder'

Akua Denteh was beaten to death on July 23, 2020, after being accused of witchcraft in Kafaba in the Savannah Region. Footage of the attack sparked nationwide outrage and renewed calls for stronger legal protection for people accused of witchcraft.

Two women captured in the video assaulting her were convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment in 2023.

Amnesty International says many other women accused of witchcraft have since been forced to flee their communities and seek refuge in so-called witch camps for fear of being attacked.

"Akua's case is just one of the heart-wrenching examples of the dire consequences of witchcraft accusations," said Lamnatu Adam, Executive Director of Songtaba, a partner organisation of Amnesty International.

"This tragic anniversary is a stark reminder of the urgent need to prevent further atrocities and ensure that innocent lives are protected."

Vulnerable women remain at risk

According to Amnesty International, witchcraft accusations often arise within families or communities following misfortunes such as illness or death.

Older women, particularly those living in poverty, women with disabilities or health conditions, and those perceived as defying traditional gender norms, remain the most vulnerable to such accusations.

The organisation's 2025 report, Branded for Life, found that many accused women continue to live in camps under the care of religious leaders, often in poor conditions with limited access to basic services.

While belief in witchcraft itself is protected under international human rights law, Amnesty stressed that violence, discrimination and abuse arising from such beliefs are not.

"Witchcraft accusations and related abuses infringe on a person's right to life, to security, and to non-discrimination, and must be criminalised," Lamnatu Adam said.

Calls for legislative action

Interim Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana, Hannah Osei, described the passage of the bill as critical to strengthening the protection of human rights.

"The Ghanaian authorities must no longer delay protection, justice and reparations for women accused of witchcraft," she said.

"We believe that the bill, once adopted, could significantly enhance the protection of human rights in Ghana. It will also align Ghana with international human rights standards."

Victims living in witch camps also appealed for the legislation to be passed.

"If we had had a bill in place when this happened to me, I would be at home right now, looking after my grandchildren," said Aishetu Magi, a resident of the Gambaga camp.

Another resident, Poona Nantogmah of the Kuoko camp, said the law would help deter future accusations.

"With a bill, the government would be dealing with the accusers and preventing other people from being accused. I really hope that they will pass it."

Government considering bill

There are signs the legislation could return to Parliament.

In June 2026, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, told Parliament the government was considering adopting the Anti-Witchcraft Accusations Bill.

He acknowledged that Ghana currently has no specific law criminalising witchcraft accusations and said the ministry was engaging traditional authorities and development partners to ensure any reforms are culturally appropriate and widely accepted.

Beyond legislation

Amnesty International has urged the government to complement the proposed law with long-term public education campaigns, protection programmes and social and economic reintegration support for survivors.

The organisation argues that tackling the root causes of witchcraft accusations—including harmful stereotypes against older women—will be essential to ending the practice.

A petition launched by Amnesty International in November 2025 calling for the bill's passage has so far attracted nearly 19,000 signatures.

The renewed appeal comes months after Parliament's Human Rights Committee visited witch camps in northern Ghana, where members pledged to support efforts to end abuses against women accused of witchcraft and push for the bill's passage.

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