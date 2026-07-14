Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah–Kofi Buah, is set to appear on the government’s Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The engagement, organised by the Presidency Communications Directorate, is aimed at providing updates on government policies, interventions, and progress in various sectors.

The programme, scheduled for 10:00 am, will offer the Minister a platform to address issues relating to land administration, natural resource management, mining sector reforms, and measures being implemented to protect Ghana’s environment from illegal mining.

The session forms part of government’s efforts to promote transparency and accountability by giving ministers the opportunity to explain policies, highlight achievements, and respond to public concerns about their respective sectors

MR Armah–Kofi Buah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ellembele, is expected to outline the Ministry’s priorities and ongoing initiatives under his leadership.

The Government Accountability Series has featured key government officials who have provided updates on their ministries’ performance and outlined plans to address challenges affecting various sectors of the economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.