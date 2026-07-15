We will not retreat or surrender in fight against galamsey – Lands Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has acknowledged the immense challenges confronting Ghana's fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, but has reaffirmed the government's determination to win the battle.
Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 15, the Minister described illegal mining as one of the country's greatest environmental threats, stressing that the government remains committed to restoring degraded lands, protecting forests and reclaiming polluted water bodies.
Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said although the fight against illegal mining has proved complex because of the scale of the activities across the country, the government is intensifying efforts through closer collaboration with state institutions, security agencies and local communities.
He emphasised that safeguarding Ghana's natural resources is a national responsibility that cannot be compromised, noting that future generations deserve to inherit healthy rivers, thriving forests and sustainably managed mineral resources.
According to him, the government will continue to pursue individuals and groups engaged in illegal mining, insisting that the era of impunity is over.
"The fight against illegal mining is a defining environmental battle that our generation must fight. Our rivers are not for sale, our forests are not expendable, our mineral wealth is a sacred inheritance that we have a duty to protect."
The Minister stressed that those responsible for destroying the environment would continue to face the full force of the law.
"The era of impunity is over, and the government will continue to pursue everyone who profits from the destruction of our environment."
Despite the challenges, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah expressed confidence that the country would prevail in its efforts to combat illegal mining and restore the environment.
"The battle against illegal mining is difficult, but the Ghanaian spirit is stronger. We will not retreat, we will not relent and we will not surrender, but we shall reclaim our rivers, restore our forests, protect our natural wealth and secure a greener, stronger and more prosperous Ghana for posterity."
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