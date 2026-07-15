The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has praised the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL) for its outstanding performance in strengthening customary land administration, boosting revenue mobilisation and promoting accountability in the management of stool land resources across the country.

Addressing the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, July 15, Mr Buah said the Office had continued to play a pivotal role in implementing Government's land sector reforms, recording significant achievements in revenue collection, expanding access to land administration services and improving customary land governance.

According to the Minister, the Office's performance during the period under review demonstrates the Government's commitment to building an efficient, transparent and decentralised land administration system capable of supporting sustainable development and protecting customary land rights.

"The Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands continued to play a critical role in strengthening customary land administration, enhancing revenue mobilisation and promoting accountability in the management of stool land resources during the period under review," Mr Buah stated.

He explained that the Office had delivered strong results under its revenue mobilisation mandate, recording a substantial increase in stool land revenue collections despite the challenging economic environment.

Mr Buah disclosed that by the end of June 2026, the Office had mobilised GH₵265.61 million in stool land revenue against an annual target of GH₵351.88 million, representing 75.48 per cent of the projected revenue for the year.

He described the performance as encouraging, noting that achieving more than three-quarters of the annual target within the first half of the year reflects improved efficiency in revenue administration and strengthened oversight of stool land resources.

The Minister noted that the revenue generated would continue to support development at both the national and local levels through the statutory distribution of stool land revenues to traditional authorities, district assemblies and other beneficiaries, while promoting prudent management of customary land assets.

Mr Buah further announced that the Office had made significant progress in improving public access to land administration services through the expansion of its operational presence across the country.

He said that out of five new offices scheduled for establishment in 2026, four had already been completed and were operational.

The newly established offices are located at Derma in the Ahafo Region, Abesim in the Bono Region, Kwabenya in the Ga East Municipality and Amamole in the Ga South District of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Minister, the expansion forms part of Government's broader decentralisation agenda aimed at bringing essential land administration services closer to citizens, reducing travel time and improving the quality and efficiency of service delivery.

He explained that the additional offices would strengthen the Office's capacity to manage stool land matters at the local level, improve stakeholder engagement and facilitate quicker processing of land-related transactions.

"The establishment of these offices reflects Government's determination to ensure that land administration services are accessible, efficient and responsive to the needs of communities throughout the country," he said.

The Minister also highlighted progress in strengthening customary land governance through the establishment and enhancement of Customary Land Secretariats (CLS) in accordance with Section 14 of the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036).

He revealed that a new Customary Land Secretariat had been established within the Sunyani Traditional Area, while the existing secretariats at Mim and Hwidiem had been upgraded to improve their operational effectiveness.

Mr Buah said the initiative forms part of Government's strategy to improve the administration of customary lands by strengthening institutional structures responsible for land documentation, record management and dispute resolution.

He explained that the enhanced secretariats would contribute significantly to improving the accuracy and reliability of land records, thereby increasing transparency and reducing uncertainty surrounding customary land ownership and transactions.

Mr Buah noted that the establishment and upgrading of the Customary Land Secretariats would also help reduce the incidence of land disputes through the application of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

He said the use of mediation, negotiation and other ADR processes offers a more efficient and cost-effective means of resolving conflicts over land ownership than prolonged litigation, while helping to preserve relationships within traditional communities.

The Minister observed that effective dispute resolution remains essential to promoting peaceful coexistence, safeguarding investments and ensuring the orderly administration of customary lands.

Mr Buah reaffirmed Government's commitment to strengthening institutions responsible for land administration through sustained investment, policy reforms and improved service delivery.

He said the achievements recorded by the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands underscore the success of ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing accountability, increasing revenue generation and improving governance within Ghana's land sector.

The Minister expressed confidence that the Office would maintain its strong performance throughout the remainder of the year, meet its annual revenue target and continue implementing initiatives that strengthen customary land administration and promote sustainable land management.

He stressed that the Government remains committed to ensuring that stool land resources are administered transparently, efficiently and in accordance with the law to support national development and protect the interests of present and future generations.

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